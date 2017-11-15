Former Supreme Court judge Justice V Khalid passes away at the age of 95

Kannur: Former Supreme Court judge and eminent jurist Justice V Khalid passed away in Kannur on Wednesday, family sources said.

Ninety-five year old Justice Khalid served as the judge of the Supreme Court from 25 June, 1984 till his retirement on 30 June, 1987.

Before his elevation as judge of the apex court, he had served as Chief Justice of the Jammu& Kashmir High Court.

He also served as a judge of the Kerala High Court for five years.

Born on July 1, 1922, he was educated at Municipal High School, Kannur, Government Brennen College, Thalassery, Presidency College, Madras and Law College, Madras.

Enrolled as an advocate in Madras High Court in 1948, he did criminal and civil work at Kannur and Thalassery and criminal, civil and writ proceedings at Ernakulam. His last rites were performed at the Juma Masjid.