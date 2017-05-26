KPS Gill passes away at age 82: Former Punjab DGP suffered cardiac arrest

Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Friday, after a sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia, reported ANI.

Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi,after sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia pic.twitter.com/ue7KYfbDQZ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

According to media reports, the doctors said that Gill was suffering from end-stage kidney failure and significant Ischemic Heart Disease, he had also been recovering from Peritonitis, which is an inflammation of the abdomen's lining. He was admitted to the hospital on 18 May. He breathed his last at 2:55 pm on Friday, reports NDTV.

KPS Gill had served as the Director General Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and had served twice as the Director General of Police in Punjab. He was also the advisor to the government of Chhattisgarh in 2006, primarily to help control Naxal activities in the area. Gill will be remembered for his efforts in bringing militancy and insurgency in Punjab under control. Being the former Hockey India Federation chief is another feather on Gill's cap.

Often associated with the popular moniker 'Lion of Punjab', Gill received the Padma Shri award from the Indian Police Service in 1995 for his work on checking terrorism in Punjab.

Gill will not just be remembered for his counter-terrorism efforts with the Punjab Police, his chronicles of Operation Bluestar in the book The Punjab Story that piece together the complex Punjab jigsaw will also be a constant reminder of his work. First published two months after Operation Bluestar, the book presents a wide-ranging perspective on the past, present and future of the Punjab after the operation.

Gill, often called a 'supercop', was also no stranger to controversy. In 1996, Gill was convicted of sexual harassment at a party. The Supreme Court upheld Gill's conviction in this case. His scuffles with Arun Jaitley and Raman Singh caused quite a bit of controversy. But the former DGP's efforts in eliminating terrorism in Punjab will be remembered forever.