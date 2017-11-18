Former model in Mumbai accuses husband of forcible conversion to Islam; Bandra police files FIR

A former model in Mumbai has alleged that her husband forced her to convert to Islam, according to several media reports.

A former model in #Mumbai, alleges that her Muslim husband forced her to follow his religion; says "I am a Hindu and didn't give into his pressures". #Bandra Police registered case against two people under sections 354,323, 324, 504, 506 and 34. Police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/ScojPxQa0j — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

Rashmi Shahbazker, who is a Hindu, has accused her husband Asif Shahbazker and his family of forcibly converting her religion to Islam.

Speaking to reporters, Rashmi said,"I married Asif twelve years ago. I am a Hindu by birth. Asif is a Muslim, but at the time of marriage, he told me that I don't need to change my religion. But after marriage, I started facing pressure to convert my religion. However, I never agreed to do so. The issue aggravated after my son's birth, seven years ago. He started asking me to go and earn money and said that we need money to buy a new house. He would force me to ask my family for money. He would then slowly pester me to convert to Islam..."

According to ANI, the former model also claimed that her husband has married another Hindu girl who is half his age and converted her to Islam. She also accused her husband of torturing and physically assaulting her due to her refusal to convert to Islam.

Rashmi also stated that her husband thrashed her before she came to file the complaint with the Bandra police. After lodging the FIR the police rushed her to a hospital where is currently undergoing treatment,India Today reported.

The police have registered a case against two people under Sections 354,323, 324, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, ANI reported.