Former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing dies at 97: Political leaders express shock, grief

New Delhi: Political leaders across the spectrum on Tuesday condoled the death of freedom fighter, veteran Congressman and four-time Manipur chief minister Rishang Keishing at the age of 97.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla tweeted, "The demise of former CM of Manipur & Rajya Sabha MP Shri Rishang Keishing is saddening. My deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace."

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called Keishing a "true son of the soil".

"I am deeply shocked & full of grief to hear news of demise of pabung Sh Rishang Keishing. Manipur lost a true son of soil. RIP," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent her condolences to the departed leader's family.

Saddened at the passing of Rishang Keishing a long-serving CM of Manipur in the 1980s, former RS MP.Condolences to his family & wellwishers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 22, 2017

The Congress twitter handle said, "Condole the passing of former chief minister of Manipur & Rajya Sabha MP Shri Rishang Keishing. Our prayers and thoughts with his family."

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Sh Rishang Keishing ji. He was MP since 1952, the first Lok Sabha from Manipur."