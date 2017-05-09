Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah accused of making 'seditious' remarks

Jammu: A complaint has been filed seeking action against National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah for his alleged seditious remarks.

The complaint was filed by activist Sukesh C Khajuria to District Magistrate, Jammu seeking action for alleged sedition under Ranbir Panel Code (RPC) against Abdullah for "supporting separatists" during his speeches in Kashmir.

"Consequent upon perusal of complaint, I am directed to request you to take action as per relevant provision of law," Additional District Magistrate Arun Manhas said in a letter writtent to district magistrate, Srinagar, forwarding Khajuria's complaint.

Khajuria, who claims to be a member of the prominent Citizens' Advisory Committee constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government, sought information through an RTI application regarding action taken report on his complaint.

In its reply, the office of the deputy commissioner- district magistrate, Jammu said that the complaint has been sent to the DC-DM Srinagar along with the compact disc (CD) for necessary action as per relevant provisions of the law, he said.