Former Infosys executive Shashi Shekar Vempati appointed Prasar Bharati CEO

IndiaIANSJun, 03 2017 09:25:37 IST

New Delhi: Former Infosys executive Shashi Shekar Vempati has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati.

Representational image.

The appointment, announced on Friday, was made on the recommendation of a three-member committee headed by Vice President M. Hamid Ansari.

The appointment is for five years from the date of assumption of office. Vempati is serving as a part time member of the Prasar Bharati Board since February 2016.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Vempati has over two decades of experience as a technocrat with specialization in areas of corporate management and digital media.

He worked in Infosys for more than a decade in North America.

He holds two patents in his name: Real Time Business Event Monitoring, Tracking and Execution Architecture and System and Method for Monitoring and Management of Inventory of Products and Assets in Real Time.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 09:25 am | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 09:25 am

