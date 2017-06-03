Former Infosys executive Shashi Shekar Vempati appointed Prasar Bharati CEO

New Delhi: Former Infosys executive Shashi Shekar Vempati has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati.
The appointment, announced on Friday, was made on the recommendation of a three-member committee headed by Vice President M. Hamid Ansari.
The appointment is for five years from the date of assumption of office. Vempati is serving as a part time member of the Prasar Bharati Board since February 2016.
An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Vempati has over two decades of experience as a technocrat with specialization in areas of corporate management and digital media.
He worked in Infosys for more than a decade in North America.
He holds two patents in his name: Real Time Business Event Monitoring, Tracking and Execution Architecture and System and Method for Monitoring and Management of Inventory of Products and Assets in Real Time.
