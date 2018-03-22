Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, wife get bail in Rs 7 cr money laundering case

New Delhi: A special court, on Thursday, granted bail to former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife and three others in a Rs 7 crore money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh, who were present in the court in response to the summons issued against them during the last hearing.

The court also granted bail to Universal Apple Associate owner Chunni Lal Chauhan, besides other accused Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach.

All the accused got the relief on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount each.

During the proceedings, Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel Nitesh Rana opposed their bail plea, seeking judicial custody for them.

The court, however, granted them bail considering they were not arrested by the ED during investigation.

The court had, on 12 February, issued summons to the accused saying "prima facie" there was enough evidence against them.

The ED had chargesheeted 83-year-old Virbhadra Singh, accusing him of projecting around Rs 7 crore "proceeds of crime" as agricultural income in connivance with his wife and others and investing the sum in LIC policies.