You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem under CBI scanner in alleged corruption cases

Former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem under CBI scanner in alleged corruption cases

IndiaPTIMay, 04 2017 13:54:20 IST

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at the residence and office of former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem in connection with alleged irregularities in hiring three private firms for security of city government hospitals.

Central Bureau of Investigation . News18

Central Bureau of Investigation . News18

A case of corruption has been registered against Seem, a 1992-batch IRS officer, security firms — Knightwatch, Innovision and SIS India — and other unidentified persons.

It is alleged that irregularities were committed in the engagement of the three private security agencies for augmenting security in the emergency area of the hospitals of Delhi Government, CBI sources said.

The CBI has alleged that the total cost of work was approx Rs 10.50 crore and huge loss was caused to the exchequer.

"Searches are being conducted today at the office & residential premises of accused at Delhi and NCR," a CBI official said.


Published Date: May 04, 2017 01:54 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 01:54 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores