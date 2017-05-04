Former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem under CBI scanner in alleged corruption cases

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at the residence and office of former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem in connection with alleged irregularities in hiring three private firms for security of city government hospitals.

A case of corruption has been registered against Seem, a 1992-batch IRS officer, security firms — Knightwatch, Innovision and SIS India — and other unidentified persons.

It is alleged that irregularities were committed in the engagement of the three private security agencies for augmenting security in the emergency area of the hospitals of Delhi Government, CBI sources said.

The CBI has alleged that the total cost of work was approx Rs 10.50 crore and huge loss was caused to the exchequer.

"Searches are being conducted today at the office & residential premises of accused at Delhi and NCR," a CBI official said.