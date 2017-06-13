Former Congress MLA shot at in Delhi, police begins investigation

New Delhi: A former Congress MLA was allegedly shot at in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday when he had gone to meet a woman whose property has been usurped, but he escaped unhurt.

When Asif Mohd Khan had gone to meet the woman who claimed that her foster son had snatched her property some shots were fired at him, police said.

On the ex-MLA's complaint, a case of attempt to murder has been registered and CCTV footages are being scanned to identify the accused, they said.