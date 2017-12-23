The fate of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra, and 20 others will be decided on Saturday by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.
Lalu, accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Yadav, arrived in Ranchi to present himself before the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh.
"I do hope that I will get justice as in the 2G spectrum case…I have full faith in the judiciary but whatever verdict will come, I will abide by it," The Hindu quoted Lalu as saying. "It is the BJP, the RSS and Nitish Kumar who are behind all this … they want me to be sent to jail so that they will have no political opponent, but they don’t know that every worker of the RJD is a Lalu Yadav," he said.
Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP RK Rana, three former IAS officers — Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad — are also among the 22 accused in the fodder case.
The other accused in the case include former Bihar minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, former Public Accounts Committee chairmen Jagdish Sharma and Dhruv Bhagat.
A chargesheet was filed against 38 persons on 27 October 1997.
Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed to their crime and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.
The accused are facing charges under IPC sections 120B, 409, 418, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477 (A), 201 and 511 and under Prevention of Corruption Act section 13 (1)D read with 13 (2).
The order was reserved on 13 December.
Lalu faces three other cases related to the fodder scam.
With inputs from PTI
Lalu Prasad's recent court appearances marked by banter and hostility
After the Supreme Court order directing that the trials of the fodder scam cases should be completed within nine months in May, the special CBI court in Ranchi started hearing the matter on a daily basis. On various occasions, accused Lalu Prasad Yadav's interaction with judge Shivpal Singh resulted in laughter on one hand and allegations on the other.
The speedy nature of the trial made Lalu Yadav a frequent visitor from Patna to Ranchi and his body language sometimes compelled the judge to ask informal questions related to his health and well-being. On 14 June, Shivpal Singh asked Lalu, "Aap kaise hain?" (How are you?) to which the RJD leader replied, "Hum theek hain. Aap bulaye aur hum chale aaye." (Sir, I am fine. You remembered me and I turned up).
After that, Lalu's counsel Prabhat Kumar sought exemption for his client from personal appearance. However, the judge declined to grant any exemption. This compelled Lalu to personally plead with folded hands with the judge on 30 June.
After acquittal, Jagannath Mishra says he could never conspire with his 'political rival' Lalu Prasad
Tejashwi Yadav vows to challenge judgment
Ravi Shankar Prasad calls it 'privilege' to argue PIL in 1990s which led to probe
BJP leader G Kishan Reddy hails CBI court's verdict in fodder scam case
Shehzad Poonawalla hints at breaking Congress-RJD alliance if Rahul Gandhi fails to 'take a decision'
Lalu Prasad diverting issue by alleging conspiracy by BJP, says JP Nadda
Sushil Kumar Modi says he was one of the petitioners which led to CBI inquiry
BJP IT in-charge Amit Malviya welcomes CBI court's verdict
Lalu Prasad slams 'sly' BJP, accuses saffron party of 'distorting public perception'
BJP welcomes verdict convicting Lalu Prasad
After the special CBI court in Ranchi convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimaha Rao said that the verdict "reinforces faith in the juduciary."
"Lalu symbolises corrupt politics of the country.. In a democracy, it is important the faith is not eroded. I think, the popular sentiment in this country is that there should be no leniency as far as corruption is concerned," he added.
Sentencing on 3 January
16:02 (IST)
CBI court finds 15 people guilty
CBI court finds Lalu Prasad guilty in one of six cases
Chaos outside CBI court ahead of verdict
Meanwhile, ED files chargesheet against Misa Bharti
Lalu is the messiah of the downtrodden: Shivanand Tiwary
"I committed a sin by petitioning against Lalu...He is the messiah of the downtrodden," Shivanand Tiwary, general secretary of RJD who had raked up the fodder scam in the '90s, said.
Lalu appeals to people of Bihar to maintain peace
"I am thankful to all the people of Bihar. I am sure we will get justice. We will uproot the BJP, irrespective of whatever situation we are in," Prasad said.
"I appeal to the people of Bihar to maintain peace, irrespective of which verdict comes out," said the former Bihar chief minister.
A total of 22 people are accused in the fodder scam
Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP RK Rana, three former IAS officers — Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad — are also among the 22 accused in the fodder case.
The other accused in the case include former Bihar minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, former Public Accounts Committee chairmen Jagdish Sharma and Dhruv Bhagat.