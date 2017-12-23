The fate of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra, and 20 others will be decided on Saturday by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Lalu, accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Yadav, arrived in Ranchi to present himself before the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh.

"I do hope that I will get justice as in the 2G spectrum case…I have full faith in the judiciary but whatever verdict will come, I will abide by it," The Hindu quoted Lalu as saying. "It is the BJP, the RSS and Nitish Kumar who are behind all this … they want me to be sent to jail so that they will have no political opponent, but they don’t know that every worker of the RJD is a Lalu Yadav," he said.

Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP RK Rana, three former IAS officers — Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad — are also among the 22 accused in the fodder case.

The other accused in the case include former Bihar minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, former Public Accounts Committee chairmen Jagdish Sharma and Dhruv Bhagat.

A chargesheet was filed against 38 persons on 27 October 1997.

Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed to their crime and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI official said.

The accused are facing charges under IPC sections 120B, 409, 418, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477 (A), 201 and 511 and under Prevention of Corruption Act section 13 (1)D read with 13 (2).

The order was reserved on 13 December.

Lalu faces three other cases related to the fodder scam.

With inputs from PTI