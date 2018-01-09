Fodder scam: Verdict in third case against Lalu Prasad Yadav expected this month

Ranchi: A special CBI court is expected to pronounce judgement later this month in the third case of multi-crore fodder scam against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s.

Prasad is lodged in Birsa Munda jail after being convicted last month in the second case of over Rs 900 crore fodder scam linked to an illegal withdrawal of money from Deogarh treasury. Special CBI Court judge Shiv Pal Singh had last Saturday sentenced him to three-and-a-half years in jail in the case.

In all, the 69-year-old RJD president faced five cases in the multi-crore fodder scam in Ranchi and has been convicted in two of them.

Special CBI court judge SS Prasad in Ranchi is expected to pronounce judgement later this month in connection with RC 68A/96 case, pertaining to alleged "fraudulent" withdrawal of Rs 35.62 crore from Chaibasa Treasury in 1990s.

"Trial of 56 accused in the case is over and if the order is reserved for Wednesday, judgement may be pronounced this month," a senior CBI official said here today.

The official said that the matter is listed in the special CBI court for Wednesday.

Prasad is one of the accused in this case.

Lalu was on 23 December last year held guilty in the RC 64A/96 pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury and was handed 3.5 years imprisonment on 6 January this year after the special CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh held him guilty in the case.

On 30 September, 2013, Prasad was also held guilty in the RC 20A/96 pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and given five years of prison term.

Apart from the above cases, Prasad is also facing charges in the RC 38 A/96 pertaining to alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from Dumka Treasury and Rs 184 crore from Doranda Treasury in the early 1990s.