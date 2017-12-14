Fodder scam: Special CBI court to pronounce judgment against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jagannath Mishra on 23 December

Ranchi: The fate of two former Bihar Chief Ministers — Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra — will be decided by a special court on 23 December in a fodder scam case, a lawyer said on Thursday.

The trial in the multi-million fodder scam case was completed on Wednesday in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ranchi.

The court will pronounce judgment in the case RC 64A/96 related to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury.

Of the 34 accused, 11 died during trial and one turned a CBI approver.

Special CBI Judge Shivapal Singh fixed 23 December for pronouncing judgment and directed all the accused to remain present in the court on the said date.

Lalu Prasad and Mishra have already been convicted in one fodder scam case and are out on bail.

Both were made accused in four fodder scam cases. The trial in two other cases is on in the Special CBI courts of Ranchi.

Proceedings in three cases gained momentum in May after the Supreme Court directed for completion of the trials in nine months.