Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad appear in special CBI court in Patna

IndiaFP StaffJun, 06 2017 12:11:18 IST

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before a special CBI court in Patna on Tuesday in connection with four pending fodder scam cases.

"The CBI had challenged the 2014 order of the Jharkhand high court quashing four pending fodder scam cases against him on the grounds that a person convicted in one case could not be tried in similar cases based on same witnesses and evidences," as reported by India Today.

File image of Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI

The CBI had registered a case in 1996 after Rs 47 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from the Bhagalpur treasury.

In previous instances, Yadav's family members have been summoned when his MP daughter Misa Bharti and her husband were issued summonses in connection with the income tax department's probe in Rs 1,000 crore alleged benami land deals and a tax evasion case.

Officials said the department asked Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member, and her husband Shailesh Kumar to appear before the investigating officer in New Delhi in the first week of June.

Bharti and her husband had to appear before the investigating officer in New Delhi. Tax department officials stated that had said Lalu's kin held some of the properties under their scanner in a benami way.

Benami properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

The RJD chief, however, sought to put up a brave face after the raids, saying he was "not scared at all".

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 12:11 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 12:11 pm

