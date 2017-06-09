Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav, Jagannath Mishra appear before special CBI court in Ranchi

Ranchi: Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra and other accused persons on Friday appeared before a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam case.

The RJD chief and Jagannath Mishra appeared before the court of Shiv Pal Singh in connection with a case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 96 lakh from the Deoghar treasury in the 1990s.

The court set 16 June as the next date for hearing.

Earlier, a special CBI court had convicted Jagannath Mishra, Lalu Prasad and other accused persons in the fodder scam case in 2013.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that Lalu Prasad will have to stand trial in all the four fodder scam cases setting aside a Jharkhand High Court order that had dropped conspiracy charges against the former Bihar chief minister.