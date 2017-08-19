You are here:
Floods in West Bengal and Bihar: Eastern Railway to run special trains between Howrah and Raigan

Aug, 19 2017

Kolkata: In a bid to aid passengers and cater to the rush in view of the floods in northern West Bengal and Bihar, Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday announced it would run three pairs of special trains between Howrah and Raigan via-Katihar.

File image of the flood situation in Bihar. ETV

The first special train for Raiganj in the flood-hit North Dinajpur district, will leave Howrah station on Saturday night, an ER statement said.

Train No 03157 Howrah-Raiganj Special will leave Howrah station at 8.15 pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The trains will reach Raiganj station at 8.45 am. the next morning.

While returning, train no 03158 Raiganj-Howrah Special will start from Raiganj at 9.30 pm and will arrive at Howrah station at 8.15 am.

The specials will stop at Bandel, Barddhaman, Bolpur, Ahmadpur, Sainthia, Rampurhat, New Farakka, Malda Town, Samsi, Harishchandrapur, Kumedpur, Labha and Katihar stations.


