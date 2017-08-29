Flood-like situation in three districts of Odisha improves; IMD predicts more rainfall in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The flood-like situation in the three southern districts of Odisha, which were lashed by incessant rains on Monday, has improved slightly as water began to recede, though the road connectivity remained hit.

The water levels of the rivers, which have inundated six villages, were going down as the intensity of rain, triggered by a low pressure, decreased, officials said.

However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the state.

In Kalahandi, a canal of the Indravati project has been breached at three places. The breach at Ranibahal was about 50 feet, at Turiguma about 30 feet and at Ghenuguda about 40 feet, district collector AK Manik, who visited the affected areas, said.

Five villages — Ghenuguda, Turiguma, Dhamanguda, Ranibahal and Palas have been affected. These villages were submerged and paddy fields were affected. Road were also damaged, he said.

Standing crops in over 300 acres were damaged and assistance will be provided to the affected farmers. Steps were also being taken for early restoration of breached canal and roads, Manik said.

There was flash flood in the catchment areas of the Hati river due to heavy rains in the past few days. The river water flooded Matikhal, Biripur Balichada and Temra villages, and submerged a bridge near Junagarh, officials said.

To check further damage, Indravati project authorities were asked to stop power generation and release of water to Hati river through Mangalpur barrage, Manik said.

In the neighbouring Nabarangpur district, the Dhansul rivulet was in a spate and breached the approach road of a bridge on National Highway-26 near Maidulpur disrupting road connectivity with Bhawanipatna, officials said.

Steps were being taken to restore road connectivity at the earliest, they said.

Malkangiri district too witnessed a flood-like situation with rivers like Sileru, Saberi, Saptadhara, Poteru and Tamasa in spate.Road connectivity was snapped due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Chitrakonda area.

Road links between Malkangiri and Balimela were cut off as a bridge was submerged, officials said.

Malkangiri Deputy Collector Tapan Kumar Naik said immediate steps have been taken to help the affected people and restore road communication.

Meanwhile, the local weather office has forecast rain and thundershower at most places in the state during the next 24 hours as Monday's low pressure area now lies as a 'well marked low pressure area' over southwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring areas.

It is likely to turn into a depression in the next 24 hours over Gujarat, it said, adding under its impact, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Odisha till Wednesday.

Gusty surface wind from southeasterly direction in north Odisha and southwesterly direction in southern parts of the state with speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the coast of Odisha.

The fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into rough sea, the MeT office said.