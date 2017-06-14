Five-storeyed building in Hyderabad catches fire; 30 people rescued

Hyderabad: Around 30 persons were on Wednesday rescued from a lodge in Shamshabad area in Hyderabad by fire safety personnel after a five-storeyed building housing the residential facility caught fire, officials said.

According to police, the fire, suspected to be caused by short-circuit, broke out on the ground floor of the building at around 5.45 am.

Three fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and the flames which had engulfed the ground and the first-floor was brought under control within hours.

A dispensary was functioning on the ground floor of the building while the lodge was run on the other top floors, they said.

"Around 30 persons were rescued from the building. No one was injured in the incident," RGIA Police Station Inspector M Mahesh said adding based on preliminary investigation the short-circuit is suspected to be cause of the fire.

Senior police officers inspected the rescue work. Further probe is on.