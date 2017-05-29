Five persons hurt, one critically injured in Nagaland crude bomb attack

Five persons were injured in a crude bomb attack at a chemist shop in Nagaland's commercial hub Dimapur, police said. The attack occurred at Nyamo Lotha Road on Monday evening.

Five injured in a grenade blast in Nagaland's Dimapur, lobbed by miscreants at a chemist shop at Nyamo Lotha Road this evening. — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

According to IANS, one of the victims is in a very serious condition. "Five persons were injured, including one critically. They have been admitted to the hospital," Commissioner of Police Alimasunep Jamir told IANS.

“The condition of the customer was said to be critical,” Dimapur police spokesperson Shouka Kakheto told The New Indian Express.

"Investigation is on to ascertain the identity of those behind the attack," Jamir added. Media reports claim that the crude bomb that went off at the chemist shop could be an IED (improvised explosive device).

Intelligence officials reportedly said the bomb attack could be a fallout of non-payment of extortion money.

However, speaking to The Indian Express, Khaketo said, "They (pharmacy owner and staff) said they had not received any monetary demand from anyone. However, we don’t rule out extortion as the reason for the attack."

