Five staffer charred to death in their sleep as fire engulfs Bengaluru bar in Kalasipalya

A major fire broke out at a bar-cum-restaurant early on Monday at Kumbaara Sangha building in Bengaluru's Kalasipalya area and killed, at least, five employees, according to the police.

#SpotVisuals from Bengaluru: 5 employees, who were sleeping inside, charred to death after fire broke out at a restro-bar in Kumbaara Sangha building at 2.30 am, last night, pic.twitter.com/LsvvZauc0F — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

The incident occurred at 2.30 am at Kailash Bar and Restaurant when the employees were asleep.

Police identified the victims as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh, all residents of Tumakuru, Manjunath (45) from Hassan and Keerthi (24) from Mandya.

"An incident of fire has occurred at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located in the ground floor of Kumbaara sangha building (in the vegetable market area). Fire and smoke was noticed by some persons at around 2.30 am and fire services were pressed into action. Two fire tenders and one fire rescue vehicle attended to it and it has been doused," a senior police officer said.

The cause of fire was unknown and was being investigated, he said.

The blaze comes days after fire and emergency services in Bengaluru launched a safety audit of restaurants, bars and pubs in the city, launched in the wake of the deadly restaurant fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills, according to India Today.

With inputs from PTI