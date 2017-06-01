Five Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army along LoC in Poonch: Reports

Five Pakistan soldiers died in retaliatory firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Thursday, media reports said. According to CNN-News 18, the retaliatory firing took place at Nowshera sector of Poonch.

Jammu & Kashmir: 5 Pak soldiers killed & six injured in retaliatory fire assaults by Indian Army, in Bhimber & Battal sector- Sources pic.twitter.com/cCCTJj77k4 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

Earlier, on Thursday, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and killed General Reserve Engineering Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Two others, including a BSF trooper, were injured, reported IANS.

The personnel were injured as Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire and shelling along the LoC in Mendhar area of Poonch district. The officials were working on Dabraj road of Mendhar when a mortar shell landed near them, according to Greater Kashmir.

The injured, Radha Krishnan, Mohd Parvez and Sarvan Kumar were rushed to Mendhar hospital. Two of them, whose condition is serious, have been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

"A labourer was killed and a driver injured from the General Reserve Engineer Force in the firing. A head constable from Border Security Force was also injured in the attack," defence ministry spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said. Meanwhile, according to CNN-News18, Pakistan has summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner over LoC firing.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh summoned by Pakistan foreign office over alleged LOC firing — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

On Thursday, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said India has become an "obstacle" to peace in South Asia. The president, addressing the national Assembly, also termed Jammu and Kashmir as an "incomplete agenda" of the partition of the subcontinent. He accused India of not responding to Pakistan's "peace efforts".

