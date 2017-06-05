Five Pakistani nationals detained in Rajasthan; being interrogated by intelligence agencies

Jaipur: Five Pakistani nationals were detained in Barmer district of Rajasthan for violating visa norms.

Khojo Bhil (60), Chandu Bhil (75), his wife Dhai Bai Bhil (70), and two minors — Naresh Bhil (10) and Dharmi Bai (12) — had a visa for Jodhpur but travelled to Barmer.

They were detained from Gadra road railway station in the district when they were waiting for a train to Jodhpur on Sunday.

Khojo and Naresh came to Jodhpur two years ago and the other three entered India around 20 days back, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gadra road police station Karan Singh said.

They were staying at their relatives' house in Barmer for two days.

The place where they stayed is restricted for foreigners, the SHO said.

They are being interrogated by intelligence agencies.

Barmer is among four districts in western Rajasthan which lies along the border with Pakistan.