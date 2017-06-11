You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Five kg bomb recovered from road frequented by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

Five kg bomb recovered from road frequented by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

IndiaPTIJun, 11 2017 12:43:47 IST

Raipur: A five-kilogram bomb, planted by Naxals, was recovered from a forest in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Acting on a specific input, a squad of district force recovered the improvised explosive device (IED) last evening from the main road between Khallari and Thema villages, Kanker's additional superintendent of police Jaiprakash Badhai told PTI.

He said the IED was hidden beneath the road which was frequently used by security forces during patrolling in the region.

The bomb disposal squad immediately destroyed the explosive, Badhai said.

The Maoists plant IEDs to target security forces and stall developmental works in the state, a senior police officer had earlier said.

They mostly plant landmines close to trees and culverts. Several times in the past security men as well as villagers have become victims of such Maoist blasts, he said.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 12:43 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 12:43 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14ENG Vs B2
4Jun 15BAN Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores