Five candidates file nomination papers for Meghalaya Assembly elections

Shillong: Five candidates filed their nomination papers in Meghalaya for the Assembly polls slated to be held on February 27, election officials said on Thursday.

The five candidates include, opposition Hill State People Democratic Party (HSPDP) sitting legislator Witting Mawsor from Mawshynrut constituency and former Congress legislator Lamborlang Malngiang, who will be contesting as an Independent candidate from Nongkrem.

The others are ruling Congress candidate Gabriel Wahlang from Nongstoin constituency, United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Nimarson Momin from Salmanpara constituency and Independent candidate Teiborlang Pathaw from Mawlai constituency.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor, a total of nine candidates have so far filed their nomination papers for the polls.

Filling of nomination started on Wednesday with the issuance of the election notification by the Election Commission.

The last date of filing of nomination is 7 February, while scrutiny of nominations is on 8 February and withdrawal is on 12 February.

Meghalaya Cabinet minister and two-time sitting legislator of East Shillong Ampareen Lyngdoh and three Independent candidates — Ricky Shullai from Mylliem, Mattsing Nongrum from Sohra and L Nongsiang from Mawshynrut — filed their nomination papers on Wednesday.