Five Bihar policemen suspended for negligence during encounter with liquor smugglers

Samastipur: Five police personnel have been suspended in Bihar for negligence during an encounter with liquor smugglers last week which had claimed the life of a havildar and left an SHO injured,

The action followed an inquiry into the incident of 27 November when Bihar Military Police havildar Anil Kumar was killed and SHO of Sarairanjan police station Manoj Kumar was injured during the gunbattle with liquor smugglers at Indvara village, Samastipur Superintendent of Police Deepak Ranjan said.

"Five policemen were found guilty of negligence during the operation. These were Krishna Kumar and Prem Prakash Arya of the District Intelligence Unit and Rampukar Mandal, Sujit Kumar and Srinivas Raut of the BMP. They were placed under suspension last night", the SP said.

An inquiry was still on and if more personnel were found guilty of negligence, action would be taken against them as well, Ranjan said.