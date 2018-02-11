Fire reported at scrap yard in Mumbai's Mankhurd; 20 fire tenders at location, no casualties so far

A fire broke out at a scrap yard in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Mankhurd on Sunday morning, reports said. There have been no reports of any casualty so far, media reports said.

According to ANI, 20 fire tenders are at the location trying to douse the fire.

#UPDATE Fire breaks out in a shop near Maya Hotel in Mankhurd. Now 20 fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8nWI3mjB4U — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

A report in The Times of India said that the fire was first spotted at around 6 am after it spread through the 500x500 square metre scrap yard, which is located on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing a number of fire-related incidents since the last few months.

A fire broke out at an industrial estate in suburban Mulund last Saturday, while in neighbouring Thane, firefighters brought a raging fire at a godown in Bhiwandi under control.

A sound engineer lost his life in 6 January's fire at Cinevista studio in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg. On 4 January 2018, four members of a family, including two children, were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a residential building in Marol located in Mumbai's Andheri East area.

On 29 December 2017, a fire broke out inside the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai killing at least 14 people, including 12 women. The fire engulfed portions of three separate pubs which were situated adjacent to each other.

