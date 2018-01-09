Fire in Ahmedabad grocery store kills four; mayor visits site to take stock of situation

Four members of a family died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in a tower in Ahmedabad's Shastrinagar area early morning on Tuesday.

According to The Times of India, the incident occurred at Vardaan Tower near Shastrinagar after the fire erupted in a provision store, which resulted in smoke spiralling up from the residential units of the tower.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Chaudhary, 40, Mohan Chaudhary, 32, Leela Chaudhary, 27, and 3-year-old Arjun Chaudhary, the report said.

4 dead after fire broke out at a grocery store in Ahmedabad's Naranpura area. Fire doused now. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/HLg3QtIbqD — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

According to officials quoted by The Indian Express, the "small fire" was caused by a possible gas leakage. The city's mayor, Gautam Shah, visited the site of the incident to take stock of the situation.

Four die due to asphyxiation at Vardaan Tower near Shastrinagar in Naranpura area early on Tuesday morning after a fire erupted in a provision store which resulted in smoke spiralling up from residential units of the tower. pic.twitter.com/LKMC7jo6J8 — TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) January 9, 2018

"The family, hailing from Rajasthan, were living in a tiny grocery shop, which they owned. There was no escape route in the store and when we arrived we had to break open the shutter of the shop to enter," MP Mistry, divisional fire officer with the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency services (AFES), was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

"We are still investigating the cause of the fire. The family's seven-year-old daughter is the only one in the family who is alive now," he added.

The fire has since been doused, ANI reported.