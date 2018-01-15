Fire breaks out in slum in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri area due to LPG leakage; 21 injured

New Delhi: Four persons sustained severe injuries after fire broke out in a slum area in southeast Delhi's Sriniwaspuri on Sunday.

According to a Delhi Fire Services officer, a call was received at 7.05 pm about the incident. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by 7.30 pm.

The blaze started due to LPG leakage, he said.

Leelawati (43), Keshanta (40), Kishan Kumar (40) and Sadhna (30) sustained severe injuries in the incident. While Leelawati sustained 55 per cent burns, the other three suffered 25 per cent burns, the fire department official said.

Seventeen others were also injured in the incident. All of them are undergoing treatment at Safdarjang Hospital, he added.