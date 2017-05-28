Fire breaks out in Chhattisgarh power plant, seven workers injured

Korba: Seven workers were injured on Sunday when a major fire broke out in a private power plant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at SV Power Plant in Reki village under Hardibazar police outpost limits, Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel said.

Hardibazar is located around 40 kilometres away from Korba town.

The victims were having lunch in a room when fire erupted in the turbine house section of the plant. Those who were inside the room inhaled smoke and started having breathing problems, he said, adding, "nobody sustained burn injuries in the blaze."

After getting information, a police team along with fire brigade personnel rushed to the site, he said.

At least seven workers, some of them women, who had fallen ill after inhaling smoke were admitted at a local hospital in Gevra where they have been kept under observation, the ASP said.

It took around two hours to bring the situation under control and douse the flames, he said.

Prima facie the rising summer temperature caused an explosion in the turbine following which its oil spread thereby intensifying the flames. However, the exact cause behind the explosion was yet to be ascertained, Patel said.

A case has been registered and probe was on, he added.