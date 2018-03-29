Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Karnataka's Malur town; several feared trapped

An explosion has taken place inside a chemical factory in the Karnataka town of Malur, TV9 reported on Thursday.

Although no casualties have been reported so far, the news channel tweeted that several employees are feared trapped inside the factory based in Malur in Kolar.

"Fire tenders have been rushed to spot," it added.

The news channel posted a video in which a cloud of black smoke could be seen engulfing the area.

Suddi TV, another local TV news channel posted a video on Facebook, saying the fire took place in a factory run by Banshankari Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Initial reports also claimed that the fire was caused by a cylinder explosion inside the factory located in Kolar district.

The chemicals factory is involved in the business of purification of waste solvents from chemicals, pharmaceutical and other industries for reutilisation.