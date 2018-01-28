Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Connaught Place, eight fire tenders rushed to control blaze

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Kailash building in the Connaught Place this afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Delhi: Fire which had broken out on the 11th floor of Kailash Building in Connaught Place now completely under control, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/63udx15UTd — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

The call about the fire was received at 3.50 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to contain it. The fire was reported in the 11th floor of the multi-storey building, the official said.

Fire broke out due to short circuit in the AC. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No one is injured, there is no casualty: Param Vir, Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/W14W8AhLip — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

#SpotVisuals Fire which broke out on the 11th floor of Kailash Building in Connaught Place completely doused now #Delhi pic.twitter.com/kQLr8gyrHL — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

The firefighters were working to bring the fire under control and further details are awaited, he said.