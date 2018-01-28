In association with
Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's Connaught Place, eight fire tenders rushed to control blaze

India PTI Jan 28, 2018 19:05:27 IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Kailash building in the Connaught Place this afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The call about the fire was received at 3.50 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to contain it. The fire was reported in the 11th floor of the multi-storey building, the official said.

The firefighters were working to bring the fire under control and further details are awaited, he said.


