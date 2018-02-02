Co-Sponsor
Fire breaks out at shoe factory in New Delhi, one fireman injured in operation to put out blaze

India PTI Feb 02, 2018 11:11:47 IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi and one fireman was injured during an operation to put out the blaze, the Delhi Fire Services said.

Representational image. PTI

A call was received around 2.50 am about the fire and 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said an official from the DFS.

One fireman, Kuldeep, sustained minor injuries to his fingers during the operation.

The fire was doused by 10.20 am, he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Last month, a fire ripped through a firecracker unit in Bawana killing 17 people, including 10 women.


