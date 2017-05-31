Fire breaks out at Raipur's commercial complex, several shops gutted

Over a dozen shops were destroyed in a fire at a multi-storey commercial complex in Raipur on Wednesday. There were no reports of anyone getting injured, police said. According to media reports, five fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire.

Chhattisgarh: Fire broke out in Ravi Bhawan market in Raipur. Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames pic.twitter.com/kXWifX0lQ5 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

The fire broke out this afternoon in the first-floor shop in the rear portion of Ravi Bhavan complex at Jaistambh Chowk in the heart of Raipur city. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Shukla told PTI that the complex has around 500 shops, mostly selling electronic goods, perfumes and plastic items.

"Over a dozen shops were gutted. Efforts are on to douse the flames," he said. Apart from fire brigade and police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were also pressed into service for fire-fighting, Shukla said.

Fire engines from Bhilai and other neighbouring cities were also called in.

Some shops were vacated to prevent the fire from spreading. Exact cause of the fire was not immediately known but officials suspect short-circuit to be the reason. The Indian Expressquoted the police as saying that the fire spread as a result of the heat coupled with winds and fuel.

With inputs from agencies