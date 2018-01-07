You are here:
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate in Lower Parel; situation under control now

India FP Staff Jan 07, 2018 09:20:47 IST

A fire broke out on the first floor of a three-storeyed building, Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate, in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Sunday, reported ANI.

However, the fire tenders have brought the fire under control, reported ANI.

Sunday's incident is the third major fire-related tragedy in the last 10 days. On Saturday, fire broke out at Cinevista film studio in suburban Kanjurmarg (West). According to reports, shooting of two television serials was going on at the studio which is located along the Central Railway line. There were no reports of anyone getting injured, fire brigade officials said.

The fire at Cinevista studio broke out at around 8 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh had said. However, by 10 pm, the fire was brought under control.

On 4 January, four members of a family, including two children, were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a residential building in Andheri East's Marol area.

On 29 December last year, a fire that started at a rooftop pub during a party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, including a woman celebrating her 29th birthday and many of her friends.

The fire, which also injured 55 people, according to a BMC report, started at the "Mojo's Bistro" and spread to 1Above. Most of the victims died of asphyxiation, dean of the KEM hospital, Avinash Supe, had said.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 07, 2018 09:20 AM | Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018 09:20 AM

