Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport's domestic terminal, eight fire engines rushed to spot; no reports of casualty

India PTI Jan 13, 2018 16:19:21 IST

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Saturday at the Mumbai airport's domestic terminal 1B, officials said.

Fire at Mumbai airport's domestic terminal. Twitter @ANI

They said that the fire started at a ground floor conference hall and then spread to the first floor of a lounge near the airport's gate number 9.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control Room said that the fire started in the afternoon and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the site along with eight fire engines, six jetties and water jets.

The official said that there was no report of any casualty and the operation to douse the fire was on.


Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 16:19 PM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 16:19 PM

