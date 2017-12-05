Fire breaks out at Mantralaya in Mumbai; no injury or casualty reported

Mumbai: A minor fire occurred at the Mantralaya complex in South Mumbai, an official of the city civic body's disaster control room said on Tuesday.

No injury or casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted on the the first floor of Mantralaya — the state secretariat — around 11 pm on Monday, the official said.

Four fire engines were pressed into service which managed to douse the flames within 15 minutes, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire occurred due to a short-circuit, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in June 2012, a devastating fire had occurred in the secretariat, leaving five people dead and causing extensive damage to the six-storey building.