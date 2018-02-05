Co-Sponsor
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Fire breaks out at LED bulb factory at Maharashtra's Akola; blaze under control, no casualties reported

India PTI Feb 05, 2018 12:42:21 IST

Nagpur: A major fire broke out at a LED bulb factory in an industrial area in Akola in eastern Maharashtra in the early hours.

The fire-crackers factory where 17 persons died in a massive blaze at Bawana, in New Delhi. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The blaze was brought under control by 6.30 in the morning, a fire officer said.

Though no casualties were reported, the factory, Ashlesha Power Control Pvt Ltd, suffered extensive damage, he said.

Fire officer Ramesh Thakre of the Akola Municipal Corporation told PTI that they were informed about the fire around 1.45 am.

"It was a major fire. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse it. The company is involved in LED bulb assembling and the fire could have been triggered by a short circuit," he said.


Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 12:42 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 12:42 PM

Also See






Budget is funny business: Comedian Abijit Ganguly's take on budget 2018



Top Stories




Cricket Scores