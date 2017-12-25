You are here:
Fire breaks out at duplex flat in upscale Walkeshawar in Mumbai, rescue operations in progress

PTI25 Dec, 2017 18:38:58 IST

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a duplex flat in a 32-storey residential building in the upscale Walkeshwar area of South Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

Representational image. AFP

"Our control room received a call at 4.17 pm. Our team reached the high-rise, Regal Tower, at 4.26 p.m and is busy dousing the fire," the official said.

The fire broke out in a duplex flat on the 17th and 18th floors, he said.

Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale said, "The fire is confined to a residential flat on 17th and 18th floors of this ground-plus-31 storey building. Fire-fighting and rescue operation is in progress."


