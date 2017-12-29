Fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound: Devendra Fadnavis expresses grief, directs BMC to conduct inquiry

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over the fire in a central Mumbai building, in which 14 people were killed, in the wee hours on Friday.

"Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate Kamala Mills fire incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry," Fadnavis said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that he has directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (Ajoy Mehta) "to take strong action against erring officials immediately".

BMC Commissioner has visited #KamlaMills in the midnight itself and has taken stock of the situation.

Fourteen people were killed and 21 others injured after a major fire broke out at One Above pub, located on the third floor of the Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel shortly after midnight.

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya tweeted, "Fire at Pub at Kamala Mill Compound Mumbai I had urged CM & BMC Commissioner to Order Special Fire Audit of all such Pub, Hooka Parlours & Farsan Mart/Workshops of Mumbai. 2 week back similar type of fire at Farsan Workshop Sakinaka 1 dozen people had died."

"Understood that several such establishments at Kamla mills compound are illegal, part of which was regularised lately, the place where fire took place was illegal," he added.

