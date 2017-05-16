You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Fire at Mumbai's domestic airport under control, flights stay on schedule

Fire at Mumbai's domestic airport under control, flights stay on schedule

IndiaFP StaffMay, 16 2017 17:25:16 IST

A fire broke out on the second floor of the domestic terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

The smoke was detected in office premises and has been brought under control, ANI reported.

The fire was doused within a few minutes of being spotted, and the air services were left unaffected, according to a DNA report.

Four fire engines were pressed to service. A team from the BMC disaster control also reached the spot, India Today reported.

The fire was in the storeroom of the HRA office. No casualty has been reported in the incident, the BMC disaster management officials told The Times of India.

 


Published Date: May 16, 2017 05:25 pm | Updated Date: May 16, 2017 05:25 pm







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 16MI Vs RPS
2May 17SRH Vs KKR
3May 19TBC Vs TBC
4May 21TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores