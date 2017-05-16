Fire at Mumbai's domestic airport under control, flights stay on schedule

A fire broke out on the second floor of the domestic terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

The smoke was detected in office premises and has been brought under control, ANI reported.

Fire broke out in Terminal building of Mumbai domestic airport, 2nd floor; now under control.Smoke detected in office premises, SOP followed — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

The fire was doused within a few minutes of being spotted, and the air services were left unaffected, according to a DNA report.

Four fire engines were pressed to service. A team from the BMC disaster control also reached the spot, India Today reported.

The fire was in the storeroom of the HRA office. No casualty has been reported in the incident, the BMC disaster management officials told The Times of India.