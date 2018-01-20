Fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana: 17 feared dead; Arvind Kejriwal 'keeping close watch' on rescue operations

Seventeen people are feared dead in a blaze which broke out at firecracker factory in Delhi's Bawana area, according to several media reports.

Ten fire tenders have been pressed to the spot. Quoting a fire official, ANI reported that the fire has now been contained.

The fire is under control now. The fire had broken out around 3.30 pm and was contained around 7. We have contained the fire on the second floor.: Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/A3FFUsxCeq — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm.

CNN-News18 quoted chief fire officer Atul Garg as saying that five to six people are still inside the building. The police have so far confirmed nine deaths in the fire. The rescue operations are underway as more people are suspected to be trapped inside the factory.

According to an official, there is a rubber factory on the second storey above the firecracker factory.

#SpotVisuals Seventeen killed in a fire which broke out at a plastic godown in Bawana Industrial Area #Delhi pic.twitter.com/GBDRjacBg1 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

North Delhi mayor Preety Agarwal rushed to the spot. "The factory falls in the Delhi State Industrial And Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) area. Agarwal has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation," a senior NDMc official said.

I received information about the incident on phone at around 9 pm & we immediately rushed to the spot. Situation is under control now: North #Delhi Mayor Preety Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/QqeLqtgNtP — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet saying that he was keeping a close watch on the rescue operations. The Delhi government has reportedly ordered an investigation into the blaze.

V sad to hear abt large no of casualties. Keeping a close watch on rescue operations https://t.co/yHwQAH0bKi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2018

According to ANI, Union health minister JP Nadda has directed the health secretary to provide immediate assistance to victims and also requested the AIIMS trauma centre to be on alert.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "deeply anguished" by the incident.

Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2018

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also offered his condolences.

Saddened to hear about the death of many people due to fire in #Delhi's #Bawana Industrial Area. My condolences to the grieving families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident....may the injured recover soon. https://t.co/ZbJfr5WmH3 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 20, 2018

On 16 January, a factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar was gutted in a fire. According to Hindustan Times, the fire fighting operations went on for close to three hours. However, no casualties were reported.

Following the Kamala Mills tragedy in Mumbai — which claimed 14 lives on 29 December, 2017 —officials in Delhi had stepped up measures to ensure that fire and safety regulations are in place.

The New Delhi Municipal Council had also asked restaurants to abide by trade license conditions, fire safety norms and sitting capacity regulations or be ready to face cancellation of permits and sealing of premises.

With inputs from PTI