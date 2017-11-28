FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav for 'ordering' firing on 'kar sewaks' in 1990

Lucknow: A case was filed against former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in a Faizabad court on Tuesday for allegedly ordering firing on the 'Kar Sewaks' trying to storm the disputed structure in Ayodhya on 2 November, 1990.

The case was filed by Gayatri Devi, widow of Ramesh Kumar Pandey, one of those killed in the police firing. The complainant has alleged that she lost her husband, but she was unaware of who ordered the firing.

Citing the speech of Mulayam Singh at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on 22 November, his 79th birthday, wherein he said that the party did not even get such poor seats in elections when he ordered the firing at kar sewaks in Ayodhya, the petitioner has said now that it was clear that it was he who had given the order to fire on innocent people, he should be brought to book and punished.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravindra Dubey, after hearing the case, reserved his order on the matter. Mulayam Singh has been accused by the petitioner of conspiracy and murder.