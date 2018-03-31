FIR against Karnataka BJP MP Pralhad Joshi for comparing Hubli town to Pakistan

Hubli: A case was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP from the state Pralhad Joshi on Saturday for making a communal remark in a speech, police said.

"We have registered an FIR under Section 153 (of the Indian Penal Code) on Saturday against Joshi for his speech in which he allegedly compared a locality in Hubli, Sadar Sofa with Pakistan," Additional Commissioner of Police NB Sakri told IANS.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a man from the Sadar Sofa locality – which has several mosques – who said that Joshi's remarks cause communal disharmony by attacking one religion, Sakri added.

Dharwad MP Joshi (55) had reportedly also said in his speech on Friday in Hubli that several mosques "illegally store weapons".

An inquiry into Joshi's statements was underway, police added.