File treason cases against those damaging Ambedkar's statues, says Uttar Pradesh BJP MP

Lucknow: Angry over the recent incidents of desecration of BR Ambedkar's statues, BJP MP from Bahraich Savitribai Phule demanded that cases of treason be filed against those indulging in such acts.

"Cases of treason must be registered against those found desecrating, vandalising or damaging the statues or busts of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Babasaheb gave the country its Constitution. An insult to Babasaheb is virtually an insult to the country's Constitution. A person who damages the idols of Babasaheb is a traitor, and accordingly adequate action must be taken against him," Phule said.

At the "Aarakshan Bachao Maha Rally" organised here by a non-government organisation, she demanded that a caste census be conducted. This will help in ascertaining the actual condition of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across the country.

There are many departments in which there are vacancies pertaining to Scheduled Castes which must be filled up at the earliest, the BJP MP said.

"Whether I remain an MP or not, I will not allow anyone to tamper with the Constitution of India in the name of review of reservation... We, the members of the Bhujan Samaj, have to unite, and not allow such plans to succeed," she said.

Later speaking to reporters, Phule said, "I am not complaining to anyone. All I want is that reservation should be given to SCs, STs and OBCs as mentioned in the Constitution."