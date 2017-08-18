Female Maoist surrenders in Odisha; govt to rehabilitate

You are here:
IndiaPTIAug, 18 2017 20:04:15 IST

Malkangiri (Odisha): A female Maoist militant carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered before Malkangiri Police here on Friday.

Representational image. AFP

The woman ultra, identified as Somey Sodhi (33), is suspected to have been involved in several incidents of murder, including killing of 2 BSF personnel at Kaliajodi forest in 2016, blasting of vehicle carrying special operations group personnel at Mantriamb in 2010, exchange of fire with security forces and destroying mobile phone towers, Malkangiri superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena said.

"She was working as assistant commandant of outlawed CPM's Boipariguda Area Committee in Malkangiri-Vishakha-Koraput border division from 2005 to 2017," he said.

The ultra will get monetary assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of Odisha Government. She will also get financial assistance for building her house, pursuing studies and training in a trade of her choice. Meena also called upon Odia maoists to surrender and avail the benefits of the rehabilitation scheme of the state government.


