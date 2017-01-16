Fault lines in J&K govt: BJP opposes Mehbooba Mufti's decision to grant compensation to victims of unrest

The compensation announced by the Jammu and Kashmir government for the victims of the unrest in the valley was opposed by the coalition partner BJP with the party claiming that the move to grant relief will encourage stone-pelters.

Last week, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had announced a relief package for the victims of the unrest in Kashmir and constituted a Special Investigating Teams (SITs) at the district level to probe the killings. But refused to constitute a judicial probe as demanded by the Opposition — National Conference and Congress in the state Assembly.

On Monday, Mehbooba reiterated her decision in the legislative council stating that the government's biggest challenge is to guide the youths. She added that the youths involved in stone-pelting incidents are mostly orphans and had the misfortune of losing their parents in militancy-related incidents. She announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the five-month long unrest, apart from a job.

However, Nowshera BJP MLA, Ravinder Raina, on Monday said that the BJP members would oppose the state government's decision to compensate stone-pelters, as it would be demoralising for the "nationalistic people" of the state as well as the armed forces fighting "terrorism" in J&K.

"Giving compensation to such people will boost the morale of the anti-nationals," Raina told Firstpost outside the state Assembly in Jammu on Monday."Compensating these anti-national elements would set a bad precedent for future generations," he added.

The decision to compensate the victims was first opposed by the two BJP MLAs, who were soon joined by former BJP leader and now Independent MLA Udhampur, Pawan Gupta.

"The government is putting premium on terrorism and emboldening terrorist forces involved in perpetuating unrest," Gupta said. "It is ironical that it is the PDP-BJP led government that is diluting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on terrorist outfits by awarding compensation to terrorists," he added.

Gupta said that the BJP has moved away from its basic ideology that the party has practiced and propagated for the last 65 years and has shown "utter disrespect to the sentiments of nationalist and patriotic forces by completely surrendering to the PDP for the sake of power."

The six months of unrest in the valley left close to hundred people dead and thousands injured, while nearly hundred people were partially or fully blinded during the protests, after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July.

But the chief minister recently said in the Assembly that only 76 civilians were killed in the unrest and announced Rs 75,000 compensation for those permanently disabled and rehabilitation on extreme compassionate grounds and free education for the partially disabled.

On Monday, after the ruckus created by the BJP members over the issue the parliamentary affairs, PDP minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said that the members of the Assembly should believe in the proceedings of the House and should believe in the announcements made in the House.

"This is the status of the government were one partner announces a policy and the other opposes it," Davinder Singh Rana, senior National Conference leader, said.