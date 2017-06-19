Father rapes 14-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Baran dist, grandmother lodges police complaint

Kota: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at Haliya village in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Monday.

The girl was raped about 8-10 days ago by her father, who has gone absconding since the police registered a case against him on a complaint by the victim's grandmother on Sunday, a police official said.

The girl, who has two younger sisters, had lost her mother about 10 years ago, said Brijraj Nama, the station house officer at Chiparoad police station.

Over a week ago, the man raped his minor daughter at night while her two sisters were asleep, the SHO said, adding the victim narrated the incident the next morning to her grandmother who lives in a separate house in the same village.

The grandmother at the time did not complain the matter to the police but kept the girl with her at her home, he said.

On Saturday the man came to his mother in law's house and insisted on taking his daughter with him. On Sunday, the grandmother approached the police station and lodged a complaint against her son-in-law for raping his daughter, the SHO said.

The officer said the medical examination of the girl has been conducted.

On the complaint by the child's maternal grandmother, a case of rape under section 376 of IPC and provisions of POSCO Act was lodged against the 35-year-old accused, said the SHO.