Father of 15-year-old footballer who drowned in Australia seeks Sushma Swaraj's help to bring body back

New Delhi: The father of a 15-year-old footballer from Delhi who drowned at the Glenelg Beach in Australia has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help bring back his daughter's body as soon as possible.

The schoolgirl, Nitisha Negi, had gone to take part in the unrecognised Pacific School Games in Australia.

Nitish's father Puran Singh Negi said that he has also approached Swaraj's office to bring back Nitisha's body.

"I request External Affairs Minister Sushma Swarajji to help us bring back my daughter's body as soon as possible. We are also in touch with a senior official of her office," the father told PTI.

Swaraj reacted to the incident, retweeting the messages by the Consulate General of India in Sydney. The officials from the Consulate General of India in Sydney and High Commission of India in Canberra said that they are in Adelaide taking stock of the situation. "We are doing our best to secure the mortal remains of Miss Nitisha Negi at the earliest. Our officers are still stationed in Adelaide to coordinate the process. We have been in touch with premier's office and other officials. At this sad time, we are all with you to help you," the Consulate General's Twitter account stated.

Nitisha was one of the five Indian footballers who was swept away by a huge wave on Sunday when they ventured into the seawaters after the completion of the games.

Four of the five girls were rescued by local surf lifesavers on Sunday while Negi was found dead after the resumption of the search operation on Monday morning. Her body was recovered near a rocky breakwater, the same section of beach where the two migrant boys drowned last year.

The Sports Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the unfortunate incident.

The School Games Federation of India (SGFI), which is headed by double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, had fielded U-18 teams in six disciplines including hockey, football and softball for the invitational event, jointly organised by the Australian government and School Sports Australia.

These games were not recognised by the International School Sports Federation, the parent international body. The Indian contingent had around 120 members.

With inputs from agencies