Farooq Abdullah reiterates stand on PoK, says India should give up fighting for it

IndiaFP StaffNov, 15 2017 19:00:38 IST

On Wednesday, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reiterated his stand that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) did not belong to India and added that India should give up its fight to acquire it.

"For how long will innocent blood continue to be spilled as we say that it is our land? It's been 70 years. That is Pakistan, this is India. India hasn't been able to acquire the land in 70 years. Today they say 'it is our land'," Abdullah said, according to ANI.

The National Conference leader's remarks come just days after he kicked up a firestorm with his remark that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was not a part of India.

On 11 November, Abdullah claimed that PoK belonged to Pakistan and "this will not change".

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also dubbed talks of an independent Kashmir "wrong" since the landlocked Valley was surrounded by three nuclear powers: China, Pakistan and India.

That remark was made after Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called the idea of an "independent Kashmir" unrealistic.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi responded to Abdullah's remarks by stating that the National Conference president "talks irrationally sometimes".

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar then criticised Abdullah and stated that Kashmir was an integral part of India.

"This has been our unequivocal stand on the issue. We hold that the whole of Kashmir, including the areas occupied by Pakistan, is an integral part of the country," he said on the sidelines of his weekly "Lok Samvad" (public interaction) programme.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 06:59 pm | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017 07:00 pm


