Farooq Abdullah: Kashmir is a "political" issue, needs to be resolved on top priority

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the Kashmir issue is "political" and delay in its resolution would only deteriorate the

situation further.

"Kashmir is a political issue and needs to be resolved on first priority so that people in the state can live in peace. As long as its resolution is delayed, the situation is bound to deteriorate further instead of getting back on track," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said interacting with party workers and delegations from various parts of the state.

Abdullah, a Lok Sabha MP, also blamed the "wrong policies" of the Centre and the state government for the prevailing uncertainty in the hinterland and along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Centre is playing a vote bank politics by pursuing a hardened policy on Kashmir. The state government, on the other hand, is only concerned to save its chair and dancing to the tunes of the RSS," Abduallah said, accusing the PDP-BJP coalition of bringing the state on the "path of destruction".

He alleged that the central and the state government have "miserably failed" to uphold 2003 ceasefire along the borders and improve situation in the state.

"Both the governments are restricted to issuing statements only and least concerned about the welfare of the people who are facing tremendous hardships and miseries," he said.

He claimed that while law and order situation in the valley was getting worse with each passing day, communal forces were gaining ground in Jammu region.

He cautioned the governments to give up the policy of "oppression and suppression" and honour the wishes and aspirations of the people by initiating necessary measures

and address all issues through dialogue.

Abdullah asked his party workers to reach out to the people and help them in redressing their grievances.