Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, says everybody has condemned the killings in Jammu and Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday, supported former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, who had tweeted expressing anguish over the "appalling and worrisome" situation in the state.

Abdullah reacted to Afridi's tweet saying, "Everybody has condemned the killings in Kashmir. Every nation is condemning the killing, the killing must stop."

Afridi, on Tuesday, had tweeted on the situation in the Valley and asked why the United Nations had not made any efforts to put an end to the violence in the state.

In his tweet, Afridi said, "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?."

Afridi later tweeted again, adding a picture of him posing with the Indian flag, and said that he respects all. "We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris." he tweeted.

The former Pakistan captain had drawn sharp criticism for his statements on Kashmir. Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir had slammed Afridi for his comments in a tweet saying, "Shahid Afridi is, as usual, celebrating a dismissal off a no-ball."